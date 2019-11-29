Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Holmes. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Memorial Gathering 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Branch at npw Send Flowers Notice

Michael Holmes, age 45 passed away on November 24, 2019. A gathering of friends and family will be held at the Branch @ npw located at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 PM. Please join us in the celebration of his life. Michael Holmes was born on May 15, 1974 in Roswell, New Mexico to Lori Holmes Earnest and Shawn Edward Holmes. He grew up attending school in Roswell and later moved to Midland, Texas where he started his life-long career in the oil-field business. Michael's greatest joy was raising his children, watching his sons play baseball, taking them fishing, spending time with his family and horse-back riding. He was a lover of all animals. Michael is survived by his mother Lori Holmes Earnest of Roswell, NM, his two sons Jordon Holmes, Jacob Holmes and his wife Sarah and their son Jaxon Michael of Midland, TX, step-daughter Cortney Giddings and children Chandler, Corbin and Camdyn of Abilene, TX, his grand-mother Georgia Ferrin of Roswell, NM, uncles Warren Odom and wife Lorraine of Rio Rancho, NM, Carey Odom and wife Angie of Roswell, NM, mother of his children Holly Holmes of Abilene, TX. and numerous cousins and extended family. Michael is preceded in death by numerous loved ones and he is now reunited with them and in peace and joy. His beautiful dancing blue eyes and infectious laugh will be forever remembered in our hearts. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

