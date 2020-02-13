Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Keith Davis. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Graveside service 11:00 AM Resthaven Memorial Park Send Flowers Notice

Michael was born in Dallas, Texas. He was the third child of four of James Lee Davis, an engineer working for Magnolia Oil, and Dorothy Schneider Davis, a mother and housewife. At the age of two, Michael's family moved to Midland, Texas, where Michael graduated from Lee High School in 1975. Upon graduating from Texas Tech University in 1979 with a degree in Chemical Engineering, Michael went to work for Amoco in Houston and Andrews. Later he joined his dad and brother at WTG Gas Processing, living first in Abilene for twenty-eight years, and moving back to Midland in 2012. Accomplished in knowledge of literature, music appreciation, and science, Michael was an avid student of history and the world. His travel interest and his love of running and bicycling took his wife, Rhonda, and him to places all over the world and brought new friends and perspectives. Although his life was cut short, Michael was able to accomplish much and to give back to others. His love of his family was the greatest gift - his wife, Rhonda, who witnessed his inability to be idle or without thought; his three boys, Eric, Nick, and Alex for whom he was a hero; the grandkids - Kaylee, Avery, Emma, McKenzie, Hayden and Preston - and finally, his unfulfilled wish, the two girls soon to be born, Harlow and Kennedy. For these grandchildren, his very finest sense of humor, fun, and love was gifted, and he took great pleasure in being an adult ally to his grandchildren. Beyond his family, Michael's contribution to the business of oil and gas extended to new acquisitions throughout the state demonstrating the ability to reconcile risk-taking with detailed planning. Always focused on the future, Michael's interest and research led to a process to preserve the land of far West Texas and ranching in concert with conservation of native land and wildlife replenishment. Michael is survived by his wife of 43 years, Rhonda; son Eric and wife, Lisa, and three girls, Kaylee, Avery, and Emma; son Nicholas and wife, Savannah, and son, Preston; son Alexander and wife, Kendall, and children, McKenzie and Hayden. Michael also has a brother, David, and wife, Peggy, of Midland; sister Lori Winter of Midland; and sister Sandra Maddox and husband, Jimmy, of Dallas. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and James L. Davis, and brother-in-law, Mike Winter. Graveside service will be held in Midland, Texas, at Resthaven Cemetery 11:00 am on Saturday, February 15th followed by a reception honoring Michael's memory from 12:00 to 2:00 pm at Midland Country Club. Those wishing to make a donation: Permian Basin Area Foundation in Memory of Michael Keith Davis, 3312 Andrews Hwy, Midland, Texas, 79703. The family will be working on a program/process for cancer patients needing palliative care. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

