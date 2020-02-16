Michael "Mike" Kreidel, 60, of Midland, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 surrounded by his family. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 6:00PM-8:00PM at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 1:00PM at Wilshire Park Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery. Mike is survived by his wife, Carol Kreidel; son, Wayne Kreidel; mother, Melba Kreidel; sister, Sharon Stuteville and sister, Karen Smedley.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 16, 2020