Michael Kleck, 72, of Altus, Arkansas died Thurs day, February 20, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was a Parts Manager for Cooper Energy Services in Midland, TX. and a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. He was born March 20, 1947 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to William and Doris Garbett Kleck. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Lynda Melton Kleck of Altus; a son, Robert Kleck and wife Hopper of Weleetka, Oklahoma; and four grandchildren, Kable, Kelby, Klancey, and Kell Kleck; two brothers Mark and wife Sheila Kleck of Fort Smith and Joseph and wife Judy Kleck of Paris and numerous nieces and nephews. Rosary will be held 6:00 until 8:00 PM Monday, February 24th at Shaffer Funeral Home, 2315 West Commercial Street in Ozark. Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 AM Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at St. Mary's Church in Altus and burial at St. Mary's Cemetery under direction of Shaffer Funeral Home. To leave online condolences visit:

