Michael Kleck, 72, of Altus, Arkansas died Thurs day, February 20, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was a Parts Manager for Cooper Energy Services in Midland, TX. and a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. He was born March 20, 1947 in Fort Smith , Arkansas to William and Doris Garbett Kleck. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Lynda Melton Kleck of Altus; a son, Robert Kleck and wife Hopper of Weleetka, Oklahoma; and four grandchildren, Kable, Kelby, Klancey, and Kell Kleck; two brothers Mark and wife Sheila Kleck of Fort Smith and Joseph and wife Judy Kleck of Paris and numerous nieces and nephews. Rosary will be held 6:00 until 8:00 PM Monday, February 24th at Shaffer Funeral Home, 2315 West Commercial Street in Ozark. Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 AM Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at St. Mary's Church in Altus and burial at St. Mary's Cemetery under direction of Shaffer Funeral Home. To leave online condolences visit: www.shafferfuneralhomeozark.com