Michael Neil Dyke, 57 of Midland, Texas passed away on Friday, February 21st 2020. He was born in Denver City, Texas on October 15th, 1962. He enjoyed wood working. He loved to joke with his brothers and give his sisters a hard time. He enjoyed meeting his brothers & sisters for breakfast at Greens. Those left behind to cherish his memories include brothers Donnie, David and Charles Dyke of Midland, Gary Dyke of Eastland, TX. & Gene West of California. Sisters include Paula Lasley & Hazel Lamar of Midland, TX. Sister in laws include Carolyn Dyke of Midland, TX, Phyllis Dyke of Eastland, Texas and Donna West of California. Several nieces/nephews, cousins and friends. Michael is preceded in death by his parents, James Dyke, Lorene Dyke Jones, sister Dolores Dyke & sister in law, Karen Dyke. He is loved by many and remains in our hearts. He will be truly missed by all. He was an amazing person who loved to laugh with others. Services will be held on Friday, February 28th at Serenity Memorial Gardens 4PM.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 27, 2020