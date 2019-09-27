Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Ramsel Ralston II. View Sign Service Information Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home 6801 E. Business 20 Odessa , TX 79762 (432)-362-2331 Send Flowers Notice

Michael Ramsel Ralston, II, age 59, of Midland, TX, passed away on September 25, 2019 in Midland. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 P.M, Friday, September 27, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 A.M, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dr. Jimmy Braswell officiating. Burial will follow White Chapel Cemetery, Coleman, TX, at 4:00 P.M, Saturday Michael was born November 2, 1959 to Mike and Wanda Ralston in Odessa, TX. He went to school at Midland High School where he was a member of the MHS FFA, and he showed heifers and steers. He married Leslie Mauldin on September 15, 1978 in Midland. He worked as a welder for Texas Incinerator for 11 years, where he was a shop foreman. Michael was a lifetime member of Midessa Heights Baptist Church. He loved his family with everything he had. His wife was the light of his life and he loved her more than life itself. Michael was an avid cattleman and loved his Brahman cattle. He only loved his grandchildren and watching them show their Brahman heifers and dance in their recitals more. He was a very proud Pawpaw and loved getting to spend time in Coleman, working his cattle and spending time with his grandkids at stock shows. Michael is preceded in death by his daddy, Mike Ralston; paternal grandparents, J.T. and Myrtis Ralston; maternal grandparents, Tuffy and Billie Anderson and his beloved brother in law, Patrick Mauldin. He is survived by his loving wife, Leslie Ralston; daughters, Tanta Hulsey and her husband, Tim, Christa Long and her husband, Brandon; mom, Wanda Ralston; brother, Curtis Ralston and his wife, Dana; sister, Rhonda Griffith and her husband, Griff; grandchildren, Makenzie, Hannah and Cason Hulsey, Macallister, Isla and Aniston Long. Pallbearers will be Colton Griffith, Michael Ralston, Matthew Ralston, Cason Hulsey, John Lewis and Sammy Fields. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at

