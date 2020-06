Michael Solis, 40 of Midland, passed away on June 18, 2020. A viewing will be held from 8:00am - 9:00pm, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 4:00pm, Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will be livestreamed at www.npwelch.com