Michael Solis, 40 of Midland, passed away on June 18, 2020. A viewing will be held from 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m., on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. He is survived by wife Gina Solis; children, Michael Solis Jr, Leonidas Solis, Kronus Solis, Jessica Solis, Alejandra Solis, and Robert Solis; mother Gloria Baez; father Simon Solis and stepmother Tammy Solis; grandmother Maria Baiz; brother Steven Solis; nephews, Robert Solis, Elijah "JaJa" Solis and Isaac Solis; uncles, Noe Baiz, Louie Baiz, Ray Baiz, Tony Baiz, and Gilbert Baiz; and aunts, Lupe Tyce and Dan Tyce. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Viewing
08:00 - 09:00 AM
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
JUN
25
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
