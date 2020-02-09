Michael "Cowboy" Tarpley of Midland, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Midland. Private family services will be held at a later date. Cowboy was born on August 16, 1951 to Martha and Carl Tarpley in Midland, TX. He enjoyed the outdoors and working with his hands. He was witty and was always a smart alec. Cowboy owned and operated Tarpley House Moving in Midland for over 40 years. His passion was helping others any way that he could. He had a love for animals but especially his horse Shammy. He is survived by his son, Thomas Horton and wife, Julianna of Midland; son, Matthew Horton of Big Spring; son, Arthur Hall and wife, Carrye of Odessa; son, Clifford Cooper and wife, Jamie of Big Spring; nephews, Shannon Tarpley and Ryan Bellotti; grandchildren, McKenzie Horton, Weldon Horton, Alex Horton, Jordan Horton, Hannah Horton, Travis Hall, Ace Hall, Katie Cooper, Aaron Cooper and Cassie Cooper. He is preceded in death by his parents, Martha and Carl Tarpley; two brothers, Bill and Jerry Tarpley. The family would like to thank Home Hospice in Midland for all the love and support they gave to Cowboy. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 9, 2020