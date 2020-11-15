1/1
Michael Todd Sutherlin
1965 - 2020
Michael Todd Sutherlin, 54, of Midland, Texas passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 in Andrews Texas. Michael was Born in Andrews Texas, to Carolyn Gregory and John D. Sutherlin on November 23, 1965. He Graduated from Lee High School in Midland, Texas in 1984, then decided to go to college at Midland College. Michael worked as a Plumber for Halls Plumbing for 14 years. This job has allowed him to travel and see many beautiful parts of the country. He was proceeded in death by his father, John D. Sutherlin along with several other beloved family members. Michael is survived by his mother, Carolyn Gregory of Sherman Texas, a sister Lorie Scott and husband Scooter and their son Brayden of Blackwell Texas, a brother Danny Armstrong and daughter Emily of Sanderson Texas, a very special friend Marisol Ramos of Midland, Texas, his longtime companion Sheila Tuck and son Matthew Tuck along with their granddaughter Rebecca Miller from Andrews Texas , 11 grandchildren, many cousins , several aunts and uncles, and wonderful neighbors. Finally, his faithful dog and best friend PeeWee. The family asks that donations be made to PRMC Hospice, 1801 NE Mustang Drive, Andrews, Texas 79714 or The American Cancer Society, 250 Williams Street NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30329 or www.cancer.org A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McNett Funeral Home
705 N Main St.
Andrews, TX 79714
432-524-5809
November 15, 2020
Michael I'm gonna miss you alot I already do we had fun teasing each other I'll miss that too RIP till we meet again


Laura Tucker
Family
November 15, 2020
Uncle Michael, I can’t believe I’m having to even write this. You were so amazing and you were extremely funny. You loved my family and we loved you. No more pain. Love you Always
Stephanie
(Blondy)
Stephanie Tucker
Family
November 14, 2020
Sorry for your Loss Sheila I know you will miss Michael but he is no longer in pain now he is watching over you everyday he was bless to have you in his life
Michael Crow
November 14, 2020
Will miss you buddy until we meet again
Tony Graham
Friend
