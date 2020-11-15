Michael Todd Sutherlin, 54, of Midland, Texas passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 in Andrews Texas. Michael was Born in Andrews Texas, to Carolyn Gregory and John D. Sutherlin on November 23, 1965. He Graduated from Lee High School in Midland, Texas in 1984, then decided to go to college at Midland College. Michael worked as a Plumber for Halls Plumbing for 14 years. This job has allowed him to travel and see many beautiful parts of the country. He was proceeded in death by his father, John D. Sutherlin along with several other beloved family members. Michael is survived by his mother, Carolyn Gregory of Sherman Texas, a sister Lorie Scott and husband Scooter and their son Brayden of Blackwell Texas, a brother Danny Armstrong and daughter Emily of Sanderson Texas, a very special friend Marisol Ramos of Midland, Texas, his longtime companion Sheila Tuck and son Matthew Tuck along with their granddaughter Rebecca Miller from Andrews Texas , 11 grandchildren, many cousins , several aunts and uncles, and wonderful neighbors. Finally, his faithful dog and best friend PeeWee. The family asks that donations be made to PRMC Hospice, 1801 NE Mustang Drive, Andrews, Texas 79714 or The American Cancer Society
, 250 Williams Street NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30329 or www.cancer.org
A memorial service will be held at a later date.