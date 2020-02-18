Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Wayne "Mike" Kreidel. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Wilshire Park Baptist Church Send Flowers Notice

Michael Wayne "Mike" Kreidel, 60, of Midland, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife and sister. The family received friends on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 6:00 PM-8:00 PM at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Wilshire Park Baptist Church with burial to follow at Resthaven Cemetery. Mike was born on July 8, 1959 to Melba and Bill Kreidel in Sweetwater, TX. Mike graduated from Lee High School in 1977. In 1980 he received his diploma from American Commercial College for Complete General Drafting. Mike was awarded his Journey Man's Certificate in 1984. In 1989 Mike lost his sight and attended Chris Cole School for the Blind to adjust to a new way of life. In 1990 Mike went to the Seeing Eye Institute to meet his new best friend "Brandy." Mike and Brandy started Midland College in 1990 where he met his future wife, Carol Adkins. Mike was the first totally blind person to graduate from Midland College and while going to school he was awarded the "Who's Who" Certificate 1991-1992, and 1992-1993, Phi Theta Kappa and graduated with a 3.87 GPA in Business. On July 3, 1992, Mike and Carol began their married lives together. In 1993 they were blessed with their son, Wayne. Although Mike could not see he had a passion for his gardens and water features. He spent countless hours making their home an Oasis. Mike is survived by his wife, Carol Kreidel; son, Wayne Kreidel; mother, Melba Kreidel; sister, Sharon Stuteville and husband, Jim; and sister, Karen Smedley and husband, Ron all of Midland; uncle, Bob Kreidel and wife, Jackie of Sweetwater, TX; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Bill Kreidel; maternal grandparents, Gladys and William J. Noel; paternal grandparents, Alma and C L Kreidel. The family would like to express their gratitude towards Hospice of Midland; Mabee Skilled Nursing at Manor Park; with special thanks to Belinda Lee and Susan Bell (his girlfriends) who took such loving care of Mike. Pallbearers will be Dalton Stuteville, Joshua Smedley, Lanny King, Roger Graham, Steve Graham, Brian Noel. Honorary pallbearer will be Juanice Tucker. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 18, 2020

