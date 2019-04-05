Micheal Alen Murry, 54, of Midland, Texas passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at his residence. He was born to the late E.A. Murry, Jr. and his mother Mary Foster. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 1502 N. Lamesa Road, with Mitch Hodges officiating. The family will receive family & guests following at 1623 Hickory Ave. Micheal departed this life leaving to cherish is memory his mother Mary Foster; sons Evvan Murry and Cequan Bryson (Maribel); finance` girlfriend Kenya Warner all of Midland; sisters Marilyn Boss of Houston, Terri Murry of Odessa and Pamela Chambers of Midland. Other siblings to cherish his memory are Preston (Charlene) Armstrong of Edmond, OK, Dennis (Renae) Armstrong of Hutto, TX, Carol (Tom) Perry of Hobbs, NM, Juanita (Dickey) Worley of Odessa, Tx, Lorenzo Pleasant of Hobbs, NM. Micheal lives behind a hosts of Uncles, Aunts, Nephew and Nieces. He proceeds in death his father E. A. Murry, Jr. and his steppy Minvera Murry. We the family find comfort in knowing that dad and Nervy was there to welcome and guide him on home. Honorary Pallbearers will be his nephews Derrick Boss (Seattle,WA), Devin Boss (Portalnd, OR), JaQuan Murry (Odessa,TX), JaRuan Murry (Odessa,TX), JaMuan Murry (Odessa, TX) and Izelynn Sutton (Midland, TX). Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 5, 2019