Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Micheal Alen Murry. View Sign

Micheal Alen Murry, 54, of Midland, Texas passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at his residence. He was born to the late E.A. Murry, Jr. and his mother Mary Foster. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 1502 N. Lamesa Road, with Mitch Hodges officiating. The family will receive family & guests following at 1623 Hickory Ave. Micheal departed this life leaving to cherish is memory his mother Mary Foster; sons Evvan Murry and Cequan Bryson (Maribel); finance` girlfriend Kenya Warner all of Midland; sisters Marilyn Boss of Houston, Terri Murry of Odessa and Pamela Chambers of Midland. Other siblings to cherish his memory are Preston (Charlene) Armstrong of Edmond, OK, Dennis (Renae) Armstrong of Hutto, TX, Carol (Tom) Perry of Hobbs, NM, Juanita (Dickey) Worley of Odessa, Tx, Lorenzo Pleasant of Hobbs, NM. Micheal lives behind a hosts of Uncles, Aunts, Nephew and Nieces. He proceeds in death his father E. A. Murry, Jr. and his steppy Minvera Murry. We the family find comfort in knowing that dad and Nervy was there to welcome and guide him on home. Honorary Pallbearers will be his nephews Derrick Boss (Seattle,WA), Devin Boss (Portalnd, OR), JaQuan Murry (Odessa,TX), JaRuan Murry (Odessa,TX), JaMuan Murry (Odessa, TX) and Izelynn Sutton (Midland, TX). Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.

Micheal Alen Murry, 54, of Midland, Texas passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at his residence. He was born to the late E.A. Murry, Jr. and his mother Mary Foster. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 1502 N. Lamesa Road, with Mitch Hodges officiating. The family will receive family & guests following at 1623 Hickory Ave. Micheal departed this life leaving to cherish is memory his mother Mary Foster; sons Evvan Murry and Cequan Bryson (Maribel); finance` girlfriend Kenya Warner all of Midland; sisters Marilyn Boss of Houston, Terri Murry of Odessa and Pamela Chambers of Midland. Other siblings to cherish his memory are Preston (Charlene) Armstrong of Edmond, OK, Dennis (Renae) Armstrong of Hutto, TX, Carol (Tom) Perry of Hobbs, NM, Juanita (Dickey) Worley of Odessa, Tx, Lorenzo Pleasant of Hobbs, NM. Micheal lives behind a hosts of Uncles, Aunts, Nephew and Nieces. He proceeds in death his father E. A. Murry, Jr. and his steppy Minvera Murry. We the family find comfort in knowing that dad and Nervy was there to welcome and guide him on home. Honorary Pallbearers will be his nephews Derrick Boss (Seattle,WA), Devin Boss (Portalnd, OR), JaQuan Murry (Odessa,TX), JaRuan Murry (Odessa,TX), JaMuan Murry (Odessa, TX) and Izelynn Sutton (Midland, TX). Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home. Funeral Home Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home

1502 N Lamesa Rd

Midland , TX 79701

(432) 683-5577 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close