On Monday, November 30, 2020, Michelle Nicole Saiz passed away at the age of 27. Michelle was born April 28, 1993, in Midland, TX to Rebecca (Becky) and Jessie Saiz. After graduating from Midland High School in 2011, Michelle went on to pursue a degree from West Texas A&M University. Although her passion was always in art and music, Michelle found her true love in education. In 2014 she graduated from WTAMU, and shortly after, began teaching at South Elementary in Midland, TX. Although Michelle loved her kids and work family at South Elementary, she was recruited in 2019 to teach at Midland Academy Charter School. Teaching her students was her passion, and her kids were her life. Michelle had a deep passion for music. She had a marvelous voice, and she would use her gift to bring joy to all those around her. Michelle was a selfless person; she always put others before herself. She had a knack for bringing out the best in people. She was known for her quick wit, infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit. Michelle is survived by her parents Becky and Jessie Saiz, sisters Rose Saiz and Jennifer Coronado (Corey Loudermill), nephew Dante Coronado, grandparents, God Parents, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family and friends. The Rosary will be held at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.. The funeral service will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made through the families Facebook page. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
.