Mickele Meekins, 55 of Midland, passed away Thursday, October 29th, 2020. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements were made with Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home. He is survived by a son, Nicholas Meekins; two daughters, Kelsy Meekins and Emilea Meekins; his mother, Regina Meekins; one grandson and one brother.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store