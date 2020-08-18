1/1
Mickey Clark
Mickey Clark was born in Northwest Terry County, Texas on the L-7 Ranch. His father and mother, who lived in the master house on the property, managed the L-7 Ranch, one of the most historic, and largest, ranches in Texas during its heyday. Mickey's parents were Dewey and Annie Clark. Their family consisted of four brothers and one sister, all since deceased. Mickey is survived by his wife, Velda Clark, two sons, Greg, his wife Beth, and Mark Clark, one granddaughter Michelle Watts, and one grandson Ian Paul Clark. Mickey is also survived by 4 great-granddaughters and one great-grandson; as well as a number of other loving family members and friends who will miss his humor and smile. Mickey grew up in Terry County, Texas, farming and helping the family while attending Meadow High School. He was an outstanding football player in High School and selected as All-State tackle. He received a four-year football scholarship to Texas Tech University, but finished his degree at U.T.P. B. He remained a loyal Tech fan and seldom mentioned the Longhorns. Mickey embarked young on a 42-year career in law enforcement and working with the State of Texas, where he retired. Mickey worked in law enforcement across the state from West Texas, Central Texas, and the Gulf Coast. He was a Police Chief in two cities and worked as the Chief Criminal Investigator in Midland County under former Sheriff Ed Darnell. Mickey ended his service with the State of Texas as a Counselor, Caseworker, and Supervisor with the Texas Youth Commission. Upon his retirement, always being a good carpenter and woodworker, he opened Mickey's Carpenter Service in Monahans, Texas. He loved doing repairs for the elderly up into his 70's. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday August 19th @ 10am at All Saints Anglican Church. Funeral services are entrusted to Andrews Corgill Funeral Home.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 18, 2020.
