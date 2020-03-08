Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mickey Vaughn Gothard. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Service 3:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Mickey Vaughn Gothard, 74, passed away on March 5, 2020 surrounded by her family. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 1:00pm-2:30pm at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 3:00pm at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Mickey was born August 10, 1945 to Paul (Pete) and Nan Vaughn in Trion, Georgia. She graduated in 1963 from Midland High School. She was a stay at home mom till her youngest child started school. She had many trades in her lifetime, but the one she was meant to be is a caretaker. She and her husband also had Sansquite Ranch in Crane, Texas and started a donkey rescue. She loved her donkeys and working outside with her husband. Mickey is survived by the love of her life Jack Gothard of Crane, TX; her children, Tim Williams of Artesia, NM, Trini Williams of Midland, TX; her brothers, Tebo and Sandra Vaughn of Midland, TX, Ronnie and Donna Vaughn of Midland, TX; stepchildren, Monty and his wife Nina Gothard of Crane, TX, Lisa Gothard of San Angelo, TX, Gina Hollweg of Miles, TX; 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren; and her ever faithful companion Sophie Gothard. Mickey is preceded in death by Paul (Pete) Vaughn her father, Nan (Slim) Vaughn her mother, Cheryl Vaughn her sister, Anthony (Tony) Williams her son and Elvie Funk her mother-in-law. Honorary pallbearers are Chantz Kennedy (grandson), Randall Kennedy (grandson), Tuffy Lewis (nephew), Randy Kennedy, Jordan Rawls (grandson), and Austin Rawls (grandson). Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

