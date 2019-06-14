Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MIKE GRAHAM. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 906 Gregg St Big Spring , TX 79720 (432)-267-6331 Send Flowers Notice

Mike Graham, 46, of Abilene, TX was called home to his Lord and Savior surrounded by family and friends on Tuesday June 11, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Friday, June 14, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Stanton with Kenny Stewart and Charlie Stevens officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Gilbreath Funeral Home in Stanton, TX. Mike was born September 1, 1972 in Big Spring, TX. He graduated from Stanton High School in 1990 and received his Associates Degree from Western Texas College in 1992. Mike then began his career in radiology and later advanced into nuclear medicine. His first job was at Detar Hospital in Victoria, TX. Dr. Sylvester Ortiz was his mentor and helped him advance in his career. He later moved to Abilene and worked at Abilene Regional Hospital where he was the Director of the Nuclear Medicine Department. Mike made friends with everyone who crossed his path with his contagious smile and caring heart. Mike loved spending time at high school and college rodeos, supporting his daughter, Sydney and niece, Jacklyn. He loved playing and watching baseball with his sons, Mason and Maddox. He also enjoyed talking golf and Nascar with his niece, Kendra. He always had a great time when he was with his friends and family. But the thing Mike loved most in life were his three kids. Mike spent every day making sure his kids knew how much they were loved and how proud he was of each of them. He lived for his children and made sure they had everything they ever needed. Family meant everything to Mike, and family to him was not just blood but his friends as well. Mike is survived by his three children, Sydney, Mason and Maddox Graham of Abilene; his parents, Cecil and Becky Townley of Stanton; one brother, Marty Graham and wife, Susan of Stanton; three sisters, Val Nobles and husband, Kim of Pecos, Linda Sifford and husband, Bill Basinger of Midland, and Celia Harrison of Stanton; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and his Abilene Regional Hospital family. Pallbearers are Brian Cain, Craig Fryar, Kris Gilmore, Mike Smith, Robbie Sparks and Cody Wilson. Honorary pallbearers are Dr. John Cole, Dr. David McCain, R.D. Hussman, Dennis Simpson and Shawn Miller. Arrangements under the direction of Gilbreath Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at

