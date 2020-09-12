Miko Felix Foreman, 23, of Midland passed away September 6, 2020. Family visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, September 12th and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 13th. A public visitation will begin at 3:00 .p.m to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 13th at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 14th at Bellview Baptist Church. Live streaming of the service will be on Bellview Baptist Church Facebook page.



