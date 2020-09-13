Miko Felix Foreman, 23, of Midland TX, passed away on September 6. Family visitation will begin 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, September 12th and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 13th. A public visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 .p.m. on Sunday, September 13th at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory. Services will be at 11 am Monday, September 14th at Bellview Baptist Church 1710 N Big Spring St. in Midland. For everyone who cannot make the service and would like to see it will be live streamed on Bellview Baptist Church Facebook page. Miko was born on July 15, 1997 in Midland, TX to Ronnie Dale Harvey and Peggy Davis Foreman. He graduated from Midland High School in 2016. Miko was highly intelligent and knowledgeable about many things. He had a work ethic that took him far in his life. If he set his mind to something, he would achieve it. Miko was a fun-loving person. Everyone who met him fell in love with his personality and dry and quick sense of humor. No one could have a bad day or be in a bad mood around him because he would change that quickly. Family or not he was a great friend and loved everyone for what was on the inside. Appearance was never an issue to him. He always saw the good in everyone. Miko is survived by his father Ronnie Dale Harvey and his wife Valerie, his mother Peggy Foreman and her husband Donnie, his three sisters. Theresa McDonald, Brittany Harvey, Michelle Dodd and her husband David; his nieces Katelyn, Addison, Emma, Sophia, Lyla, and Scarlett; his nephews Gavin, Tyler and Eli; his grandparents, Joan Davis, Ronnie Wayne Harvey, Danny and Trudy Smith; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Miko is preceded in death by great grandparents Billy and Joyce James, Grandmother Judy Harvey, Grandfather Alfred Davis, and Uncle Billy James. The family would like to express their gratitude towards all who have helped in every way during this tragic and difficult time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (www.afsp.org
) in memory of Miko Foreman. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
.