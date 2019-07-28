Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Abel. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

"For I am the Lord your God who takes you by your right hand and says to you 'do not fear; I will help you,'" Isaiah 41:13. This verse encouraged and strengthened Mildred K. Daehling Abel, 82 of Midland, Texas, as she bravely fought her sixteen-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Her Lord Jesus Christ called her home on Thursday, July 25, 2019. She was at peace in her home, surrounded by family who recited scripture and sang her favorite hymns over her. She is now with her loved ones who preceded her in death: her father, Walter Knorr, her mother Frieda Fehlhafer Knorr and her sister Bernice Hoppmann. Millie was born on August 31, 1936 in Utica, Nebraska to Walter and Frieda Knorr. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Utica. She grew up in Christian schools, loving and knowing the Lord. She graduated from Utica High School where she was active in choir, volleyball and cheerleading and was the Homecoming Queen her senior year. In 1956, she married former husband Del Daehling in Fremont, Nebraska where she worked as an accountant. They transferred to Grand Island, Nebraska where they had their first baby, David Scott. They then transferred to Topeka, Kansas, then to San Angelo, Texas where they had their daughter Darci Jo. Finally, they landed in Midland, Texas and had two more sons, Douglas Del and Dann Michael. They raised their children to know and love Jesus. Singing was a big part of their life. They especially enjoyed getting together with family and friends for sing-a-longs. In May of 1997, Millie married Eugene Abel in Midland, Texas where they shared a zeal for loving their Lord and following in His footsteps. They shared a common desire to make a difference in service to our Lord. They were a blessing to each other and truly made life special each day. They loved time with family, traveling, cooking, and sitting by a roaring fire. Millie was a lady of great faith, love, joy and grace. She was gentle and kind, a beautiful reflection of God's love. Her adoration and devotion to her Lord and Savior was evident throughout her lifetime. Her fervent prayer was "Here am I, send me" as she spent considerable time in quiet meditation with the Lord. She always answered His calling and was involved in numerous activities and ministries at her church where she served The Lord with excellence. She led a puppet ministry, many various bible studies, and she used her gifts of caring, love and compassion as a Stephen Minister. She had a passion to welcome newcomers and lovingly incorporate them into the body of Christ. Very dear to her heart was a Sunday School program which she helped develop and lead called Bibleville. She had an incredible desire for children to know and develop a relationship with Jesus. Millie also devoted herself to family and treasured time together. She loved her family unconditionally through challenges, sorrows and joys. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were truly her delight. They lovingly called her "Granny". She had special hiding places where they could always find jelly beans, chocolate candies and sweet notes, and she took pride in teaching them the best and proper way to eat an ice cream cone to prevent dripping. She was fun, silly and creative, always making every moment, big or small, very special. Parades, skits, talent shows, and birthday breakfasts were a regular part of life with Granny. She loved cooking. Among many things she cooked, she was famous for her apple pie. She is so dearly loved by her family. Another of her beautiful gifts was tenderly caring for others. She showed love to everyone and never met a stranger. She was a friend to all, embracing all, and was eager to share her faith. Millie had a love for gardening. She spent hours in her backyard with her lovely garden, planting, tending, pruning and of course talking to her beautiful flowers. It was one of her pride and joys that she shared with everyone. There were many special and fun meals with family and friends outside on the patio with a glorious backdrop of vivid colors. Gene and her grandchildren will keep her garden beautiful. Her faith and her heart, like that of Christ, has truly touched and blessed so many lives. We rejoice and celebrate that His beautiful daughter is now with her King. Survivors include her loving husband Eugene (Gene) Abel; children, son David Scott Daehling, wife Kerri and their children: Brian, wife Chelsea, Jonathan, Amber, Beth and Dustin; daughter Darci Jo Weiser, husband Keith and their children: Emily Morgan, husband Chad, Michael Weiser and wife Kristin; son Douglas Del Daehling, wife Felecia and their children Makayla, Aidon, Brandon and Cameron; son Dann Michael Daehling, wife Jennifer and their children: Mason, Maddox and Mia; 6 great grandchildren: Beckham, Truett, Garrett, Jaylyn, Cooper and DJ; husband Gene's children: Mark Abel and son Austen; Gregg Abel, wife Madeleine and their children, James and Katelyn; Brian Abel; Jim Abel and wife Anne. Millie's brother, Gary Knorr, wife Brenda and their children Kevin and Martin; and brother, Dennis Knorr; numerous dear friends, neighbors and loved ones. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 6:00 p.m - 8:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. A memorial service and Interment of Ashes will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Midland, Texas on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. officiated by Pastor Robert Pase and Pastor Phillip Allman. If desired, we encourage you to wear colorful attire to remember her and her love of the colors of her garden. In lieu of flowers, Millie desired donations to go to MD Anderson:

