(1924-2020) Mildred Irene Talley, age 96, of Midland, Texas, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Services will be held on Wednesday, December 2nd at 2:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will occur on December 4th at 10:00 a.m. at The Lexington Cemetery, located in Lexington, Oklahoma. Mildred Talley was born on October 3rd, 1924 in Lexington, Oklahoma to parents Mr. and Mrs. T.J. Watkins. She was the youngest of eight children and remained in Lexington, Oklahoma until her marriage moved her to Texas. Mildred married Joe M. Talley in April of 1942, while he served in the United States Army during World War II. During Joe's deployment, Mrs. Talley worked as a bank teller in Lexington, Oklahoma. She was a homemaker most of her life and enjoyed sewing and cooking for her family. Her hobbies included word-search puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, slot-machines in Las Vegas, and playing dominoes; however, her greatest memories involved trips back home to Oklahoma and spending time with her family. Mildred Talley is survived by her husband of seventy-eight and one-half years, Joe M. Talley of Midland; daughter, Bonnie Husband of Midland; and son, Dan Talley of Hobbs, New Mexico. Mrs. Talley is also survived by granddaughter, Cyndi Pyles, and her husband, Douglas Pyles and two sons, Colton Pyles and Caden Pyles, all of Midland; granddaughter, Candice Talley of Austin, Texas; and grandson, David Husband of Midland. Mildred Talley is preceded in death by her parents, T.J. and Mamie Watkins, daughter Judith Lynn Talley, and siblings: Herman Watkins, Lloyd Watkins, Oris Watkins, Oral Watkins, Lucian Watkins, Gwen Cline, and Pauline Logan. Mildred's family would like to express their gratitude to Darlene Givens, of Loraine, Texas and Mrs. Givens' family, for their continued friendship and love over the last fifty years. Additional thanks to Mary Wood, Mrs. Talley's friend and hairdresser. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Hospice of Midland, 911 W Texas Avenue, Midland, TX 79701. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
