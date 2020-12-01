1/1
Mildred Irene Talley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(1924-2020) Mildred Irene Talley, age 96, of Midland, Texas, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Services will be held on Wednesday, December 2nd at 2:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will occur on December 4th at 10:00 a.m. at The Lexington Cemetery, located in Lexington, Oklahoma. Mildred Talley was born on October 3rd, 1924 in Lexington, Oklahoma to parents Mr. and Mrs. T.J. Watkins. She was the youngest of eight children and remained in Lexington, Oklahoma until her marriage moved her to Texas. Mildred married Joe M. Talley in April of 1942, while he served in the United States Army during World War II. During Joe's deployment, Mrs. Talley worked as a bank teller in Lexington, Oklahoma. She was a homemaker most of her life and enjoyed sewing and cooking for her family. Her hobbies included word-search puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, slot-machines in Las Vegas, and playing dominoes; however, her greatest memories involved trips back home to Oklahoma and spending time with her family. Mildred Talley is survived by her husband of seventy-eight and one-half years, Joe M. Talley of Midland; daughter, Bonnie Husband of Midland; and son, Dan Talley of Hobbs, New Mexico. Mrs. Talley is also survived by granddaughter, Cyndi Pyles, and her husband, Douglas Pyles and two sons, Colton Pyles and Caden Pyles, all of Midland; granddaughter, Candice Talley of Austin, Texas; and grandson, David Husband of Midland. Mildred Talley is preceded in death by her parents, T.J. and Mamie Watkins, daughter Judith Lynn Talley, and siblings: Herman Watkins, Lloyd Watkins, Oris Watkins, Oral Watkins, Lucian Watkins, Gwen Cline, and Pauline Logan. Mildred's family would like to express their gratitude to Darlene Givens, of Loraine, Texas and Mrs. Givens' family, for their continued friendship and love over the last fifty years. Additional thanks to Mary Wood, Mrs. Talley's friend and hairdresser. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Hospice of Midland, 911 W Texas Avenue, Midland, TX 79701. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved