Mildred L. Holeman, 92, of Midland, passed away January 18, 2020. The family will receive guests from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, January 24, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Cotton Flat Baptist Church, with interment following at Resthaven Memorial Park. All floral offerings may be delivered to Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jan. 22, 2020