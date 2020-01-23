Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Lewis Holeman. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Midland , TX View Map Funeral service 9:30 AM Cotton Flat Baptist Church Send Flowers Notice

Mildred Lewis Holeman, age 92 of Midland, Texas passed into the arms of her Savior on Saturday morning, January 18, 2020. She was born Mildred Lewis McCartney on May 19, 1927, to Lewis Carrol and Ethyl Mae McCartney in Whitewright, Texas. She married the love of her life W.E (Gene) Holeman on February 14, 1945. She and Gene had three daughters and one son. Sharon Green (deceased), Gary Holeman, Beverly Holeman Bell and Sandra Holeman Kirkpatrick. She and Gene were married for 60 years. Mildred was known as Nanny to everyone and was much loved by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren and many friends and family. Nanny's home was always warm and inviting, it was a place where everyone was welcome, and no one was made to feel left out. Nanny always had a big bowl of Peanut M&M's in her kitchen, and she saw to it that it never ran out. All the kids and grandkids knew it was there and Nanny was quick to offer a sweet treat. Nanny always made you feel special even if you weren't one of her kids or grandkids, she made you feel like family. She made the best pecan pies and Christmas candy in Texas. She was a devoted Christian lady who taught Sunday School and served in many areas in the church. Her grandson had the great pleasure of serving as her Pastor at Cotton Flat Baptist Church for the past 16 years. Mildred is survived by her sister Doretha and husband Mo Horton of Big Spring, son Gary Holeman and wife Beverly of Midland, daughters Beverly Bell of Wolfforth, Sandra and husband Donnie Kirkpatrick of Midland, grandchildren Rick Holeman and wife Cylena of Midland, Landry Holeman and wife Corrine of Midland, Patricia Machen and husband Bill of Canyon, Mike Bell and wife Crystal of Lancaster, Ohio, Cynthia Bell of Groveton, Texas, Jim Hoisager of Fort Stockton, Jeff Green and wife Tracey of Burleson, Cecelia Wagner of St. Louis, Missouri, Carrie and Allen Jaggers of Midland. Mildred was blessed with 28 great grandchildren, & 24 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Lewis and Ethyl McCartney, her husband of 60 years W.E. (Gene) Holeman, her daughter Sharon Green, son-in-law Newton Bell, and grandsons Randy Bell and Ronnie Bell. Her family wishes to thank the Home Hospice group of Midland for their help in caring for Nanny while she was in home hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mildred's name to Cotton Flat Baptist Church. Visitation will be Friday January 24, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at Cotton Flat Baptist Church on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 9:30 am with Pastor Rick Holeman officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park in Midland. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

