Mildred Rasco Rinehart died peacefully in her sleep in Midland, Texas on May 10, 2020 after a long struggle with dementia and other chronic illnesses. Mildred was born on June 6, 1932 in Colorado City, Texas, the eldest child of Joseph Calvin 'Cap' Rasco and Lottie Cleo Steward Rasco. Mildred graduated from Midland High School in 1951. She has two sisters, Pauline Marie Rasco Fawks, who resides in Midland, Texas with her husband David Fawks, and Naomi Jo Rasco Munsell, who passed away in 2018. Both of Mildred's parents are deceased. Mildred had two children, James Melton 'Jimmy' Rinehart, who died in 1986, and Sandra Kay Rinehart Johnston who resides in Martin County, Texas with her husband, Jeff Johnston. In addition to her sister Pauline, and her daughter Sandra, Mildred was survived by three grandchildren, Jason Isaac Rinehart of Tulsa, Oklahoma; Kimberly Ann Johnston Wurtz of Norman, Oklahoma; and Joseph Edward Johnston of Midland, Texas; and five great grandchildren. Mildred retired from Midland Memorial Hospital where she worked as the Head Cashier in the Business Office. Some of Mildred's favorite hobbies were sewing, hand crafts, crocheting, gardening and canning vegetables, visiting friends and relatives, attending church and loving her children and grandchildren. Mildred was a devoted follower of Christ and a long time member of Church of God in Midland. Memorials referred to the Lupus Foundation and Meals on Wheels. A funeral service will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 at 10:00 am at Ellis Funeral Home and she will be interred at Fairview Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store