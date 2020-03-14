Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Witt Moore. View Sign Service Information Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers 6025 82nd St Lubbock , TX 79424 (806)-698-8085 Send Flowers Notice

Mildred Witt Moore, 91, of Lubbock, Texas, died March 11, 2020. Known to her friends and family as MeMe, she was born on November 6, 1928 in Robstown, Texas, to Bert and Ann Midkiff Brinson. Raised by her maternal grandparents T.O. and Lilly Midkiff in Midland, Texas, she graduated from Midland High School in 1946. She attended Texas Tech College, studying accounting. An original member of the Texas Tech Rodeo Association, lifelong member of First Christian Church, past member of the Lubbock Women's Club and Texas Tech Museum Association, in addition to other civic organizations, she worked 18 years for Idris Traylor Cotton Company followed by 25 years with H&R Block. MeMe is preceded in death by her husband, Burl Moore; and is survived by her three children, Linda Witt Kakos and husband George of Dallas, Texas, Larry Witt and wife Jane of Lubbock, and Lynn Witt Hensley and husband Homer Hensley III of Lubbock; five grand-children, Blane McMillan, Shane McMillan, Homer Hensley IV, Lauren Pravat, and Jessica Jernigan; and, eight great grand-children, Harrison, Reid, Caroline, Wesley, Jay, Jax, Ethan, and Annabelle. We would like to extend a special thank you to her caregivers, Sharon, MaryAnn and Hope. Driven by determination and perseverance, her life was a testament to courage and faith. With a lively sense of humor and tongue-in-cheek smile, she kept the world on its toes. She will be missed by all who knew her. The family is holding a private service on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

