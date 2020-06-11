Milton Clyde (Papa) Keith
Milton (Papa) Clyde Keith was born to the union of Zellar and Geneva Keith on June 21, 1958 in Midland, Texas. Milton married his long-time love Barbara Gail Mitchell on November 22, 1997 where they resided in Las Vegas, Nevada. Milton went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 4, 2020. He now resides in Heaven with Zellar and Geneva Keith (Parents), Lavern Brewer and Carolyn Keith (sisters), Zellar Keith Jr., Eddie Keith, Arthur Keith (Brothers) and Henry Brewer (Nephew). Milton will be a Guardian Angel to Alvin Keith, John Keith and Thirley Williams. He leaves to cherish precious memories: his wife Barbara Keith, two daughters, Shaunna Zellar and LaTarsha Hickman; two grandsons. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery Chapel. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Stanton Memorial Funeral Home.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stanton Memorial Funeral Home & Chapel
408 N St Peter
Stanton, TX 79782
(432) 756-3708
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 11, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Robert/Beverly
Family
