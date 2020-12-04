Milton Cooks was born in Kosse, TX on December 4, 1949 to O.D. and Ilah Ruth Cooks. He attended school in Midland, TX. He retired from MISD in 2012 after 20 years of employment. He is survived by his wife Linda and there six children Jeffery, Milton, Cordarryl, Melissa,Toccara, and Latoya. He has two granddaughters and three surviving siblings. Graveside services will be Saturday December 5, 2020 11:00 a.m. at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Services entrusted to Jackie Warren Funeral Home. Viewing will be held Friday at the funeral home. You must wear a mask and no more than 50 people are allowed in the building.



