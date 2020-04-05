Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Milton Ervin Evitt. View Sign Service Information Piersall-Benton Funeral Directors 733 Butternut Abilene , TX 79602 (325)-677-3783 Send Flowers Notice

Milton Ervin Evitt, 74, of Abilene, passed away at BrightPointe of Lytle Lake on Thursday, April 2, 2020. A private family graveside service will be held at Elmwood Memorial Park, under the direction of Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut Street. Milton was born on May 19, 1945 in Fort Worth, the first of two children of Milton Eston Evitt and Vivian Juanita Bishop Evitt. He grew up in Lubbock and graduated from Monterey High School. Milton graduated from Rice University in 1967 with a bachelor's degree in Spanish. After graduating from Rice, Milton met and married Brenda Atterbury on August 24, 1968 in Cleburne, Texas. Milton then graduated from TCU with a bachelor's degree in education. He taught at Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD before moving to Pecos to teach. While in Pecos, Milton and Brenda's two daughters, Courtney and Hilary were born. Milton also graduated from Sul Ross University with a master's degree in Guidance and Counseling while living in Pecos. An opportunity to work for Region 18 Education Service Center took the Evitt family to Midland in 1978. Milton then graduated from U.T.P.B. with a master's degree in Business Administration. Milton also worked for Ector County (Odessa) ISD, Midland ISD and for the last 11 years before retirement, as a Spanish teacher at Midland Christian School. After retiring in 2013, Milton and Brenda moved to Abilene to be nearer to Brenda's aging parents. Milton and Brenda began volunteering at the Christian Service Center that year and continued until Milton was diagnosed with Glioblastoma in 2019. Milton's hobbies were reading, especially British mysteries, watching sports on TV and seeing the world while cruising with Brenda. Milton was baptized at age 17 and held strong to his faith until the end of his life here on Earth. He will be remembered as a wonderful husband, a great dad and a faithful servant of the Lord. Milton was preceded in death by his parents and his only sibling, Sheryl Evitt Headlee. Milton leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 51 years, Brenda; daughters Courtney and husband Mike Moseley of Midland and Hilary and husband Kris Allen of Providence Village, Texas; sisters-in-law Vickie Peach and husband Fil, Rhonda Adloo and husband Ahmad and brother-in-law Vin Atterbury and wife Suzan. Milton is also survived by 2 nieces and 4 nephews. Memorials may be directed to Christian Service Center, 3185 N. 10th, Abilene, Texas 79063. Condolences may be offered online at

