Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Milton Ray Capps. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Milton Ray Capps, age 79 of Midland, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Services will be 10:00 am Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at South Memorial Baptist Church, 1700 W. Carter, Midland TX. The service will be conducted by Pastor Billy Rhone. Interment will be at the Cottonwood Cemetery, Bryson TX. Milton was born on January 14, 1940 in Pittsburg, TX to Marvin and Eva Capps. He graduated from Midland High School in 1958. He married Janice Foye Powell December 24, 1960. In 1968, Milton began to serve as a Minister of the Gospel. He was Pastor of Friendship Baptist Church in Mansfield, TX. from 1971 till 1974, and from 1974 to 1984 he was Pastor of Postoak Baptist Church in Postoak, TX. Brother Milton served as an Evangelist, from 1984 to 1988, preaching in various Churches in Texas, Brazil and India. In 1989, Bro. Milton was called to Pastor the First Baptist Church of Bryson TX and continued there until his retirement in 2006. Then in 2014, Bro. Milton and Jan moved to Midland to be with family. Milton is survived by his wife of 58 years, Janice Capps; one son, Kevin and his wife Katherine of Midland TX; one daughter, LaVoyce and her husband Mike Ewing of Lawrence, KS; six grandchildren, Kellen and his wife Ginny Capps, Anna Elizabeth and her husband Joseph Klein, Keta Ewing, Kala Ewing, Benjamin Capps and Cassandra Capps; seven great-grandchildren, Alexxus, Shelbie, Ashlin, Michael, Joseph, Noah and Mercy Grace; and extended family of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces; all for whom love and respect were his constant expression. Milton is preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Eva Capps and by his three brothers, George Capps, Joe Capps and Marvin Capps, Jr. The family would like to express their gratitude towards the professionals who helped Milton live to his fullest the past 5 years, Melencio F. Juan, MD; Raja B. Naidu, MD; Joseph A. Abijay, MD; Tammy Worthington, RN. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the South Memorial Baptist Church Building Fund. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

Milton Ray Capps, age 79 of Midland, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Services will be 10:00 am Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at South Memorial Baptist Church, 1700 W. Carter, Midland TX. The service will be conducted by Pastor Billy Rhone. Interment will be at the Cottonwood Cemetery, Bryson TX. Milton was born on January 14, 1940 in Pittsburg, TX to Marvin and Eva Capps. He graduated from Midland High School in 1958. He married Janice Foye Powell December 24, 1960. In 1968, Milton began to serve as a Minister of the Gospel. He was Pastor of Friendship Baptist Church in Mansfield, TX. from 1971 till 1974, and from 1974 to 1984 he was Pastor of Postoak Baptist Church in Postoak, TX. Brother Milton served as an Evangelist, from 1984 to 1988, preaching in various Churches in Texas, Brazil and India. In 1989, Bro. Milton was called to Pastor the First Baptist Church of Bryson TX and continued there until his retirement in 2006. Then in 2014, Bro. Milton and Jan moved to Midland to be with family. Milton is survived by his wife of 58 years, Janice Capps; one son, Kevin and his wife Katherine of Midland TX; one daughter, LaVoyce and her husband Mike Ewing of Lawrence, KS; six grandchildren, Kellen and his wife Ginny Capps, Anna Elizabeth and her husband Joseph Klein, Keta Ewing, Kala Ewing, Benjamin Capps and Cassandra Capps; seven great-grandchildren, Alexxus, Shelbie, Ashlin, Michael, Joseph, Noah and Mercy Grace; and extended family of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces; all for whom love and respect were his constant expression. Milton is preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Eva Capps and by his three brothers, George Capps, Joe Capps and Marvin Capps, Jr. The family would like to express their gratitude towards the professionals who helped Milton live to his fullest the past 5 years, Melencio F. Juan, MD; Raja B. Naidu, MD; Joseph A. Abijay, MD; Tammy Worthington, RN. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the South Memorial Baptist Church Building Fund. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close