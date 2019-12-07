Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mitchell A. "Mickey" Cappadonna. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Mitchell A. "Mickey" Cappadonna entered peacefully into eternal rest November 26, 2019. A man of exemplary qualities, his larger than life personality and love for his family will be greatly missed. The only child of Mary Ann and John Cappadonna, Mickey was born in Port Arthur, Texas, January 2, 1932. After graduating Port Arthur Jefferson High School in 1950, he headed west to join his father John and Uncle Phillip in their newly acquired business in Midland, Mid-West Electric. Over the next 40 years, Mickey was instrumental in building Mid-West to the largest and most successful electrical firm in west Texas. Marrying the love of his life in June of 1951, Mickey and Jerry would lovingly raise their six children, Cathy, Mitchell, Mark, Bo, Joe and Carol. Mickey was very involved in civic duties and always eager to support their beloved parish, St Ann's Catholic Church. In character with his Sicilian heritage, Mickey enjoyed caring for his pecan and various fruit orchards and always kept seasonal vegetables growing. Later in life, Mickey and Jerry moved Houston to be closer to family, to fish and to work with his son Mitchell at Mid-West Electric. He went on to "design build" several private prisons in New Mexico, Texas and Louisiana, including Baker Street Jail in downtown Houston. Mickey educated all his loved ones in the art of acceptance and unrestrained passion for life. Preceded in death by son Joseph Anthony, he is survived by his wife of 68 years Jerry Nick, his children Cathy Cappadonna, Mitchell Cappadonna and wife Jeffie, Mark Cappadonna and wife Emma, Bo Cappadonna and wife Jamye and Carol Cappadonna and significant other Neal Janssen, 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren. The family received friends and loved ones for visitation on Monday, December 2nd from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Klein Funeral Home, 1400 W. Main Street, Tomball. Services were held in the Klein Chapel Tuesday, December 3rd at 10:00 a.m and laid to rest at Klein Memorial Park afterward. Pall Bearers for Mickey are Mike Morgan, Richard Johnson, Greg Bayer, Jake Kroon, Keith Simpson, Rod Pruitt, Peter Pruitt and Larry Henke. The family wishes to thank our lead caregiver Elsa Wood, "The Warden", as Mickey so lovingly called her and the entire staff of Visiting Angels. We appreciate the love and compassion these ladies give every day. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting CCA, Coastal Conservation Association of Texas, 6919 Portwest Dr., Suite 100, Houston, Texas 77024.

