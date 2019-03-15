Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mitchell L. Baze. View Sign

Mitchell L. Baze, 55 went to be with the Lord on February 24, 2019. Mitch was a car enthusiast, loved his Harley and would always lend a helping hand. Mitch had a huge heart when it came to children. He became a patched member of B.A.C.A. ( Bikers Against Child Abuse) in March of 2015. Mitch never met a stranger, always had a good joke and would always tell you what you need to do. Mitch is preceded in death by his mother; Tommie Baze. He is survived by his father and step-mother; Albert and Waynette Baze, his wife;Sue Baze, daughters; Melanie (Baze)Madden (Beau) and Kristin Butowicz (Klein); son; Ashley Beverlin (Lindsay), , sisters; Linda Kniffen (Jimmy), DuJuanna Crowe (Matt), and Carla Allen (Rusty), grandchildren; Illyria Beverlin, Gabriella Beverlin, Connor Beverlin, Addison Madden, Clementine Butowicz, and Lilah Beverlin, along with several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on March 16, 2019. Details are currently being finalized with more information to come. Mitch always said, "The reason people don't beat cancer is because they can't ford it". In lieu of flowers a memorial has been set up in his name with .

