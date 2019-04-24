Modesto Idiaquez, 62 of Midland, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019. Viewing will be Wednesday, April 24th from 1:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. and Thursday, April 25th from 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. with an evening service beginning at 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. He is survived by his wife, Alicia M. Idiaquez; four sons, Hugo Idiaquez, Jorge Luis Idiaquez, Julian Antonio Idiaquez and Renato Miguel Idiaquez; two daughters, Dulce Maria Rivera and Modesta Janet Sanchez; two brothers, five sisters and 12 grandchildren.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 24, 2019