Modesto Manuel Idiaquez, also known as "Nicas", age 62, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 20, 2019. He was born in Leon, Nicaragua on April 26, 1956 to parents Maria Mejia and Julian Idiaquez. He owned Nica's Auto Repair, a mechanic shop in Midland, TX. He will be remembered for his strong will to help others, his passion for cooking "carne asada" and his exceptional automotive mechanic skills. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Saturnino, Julian and Pedro Idiaquez; and sisters Transita and Constancia Idiaquez. He is survived by his beloved wife, Alicia Munoz Idiaquez; son and daughter-in-law Hugo Idiaquez and Elizabeth Campos; sons Jorge, Julian and Renato Idiaquez; daughters and son-in laws Dulce and Yader Rivera and Modesta and Efren Sanchez; daughters Alicia Arredondo and Marlene Mendez; 18 grandchildren; brothers Cristobal and Jose Luis Idiaquez; sisters and brother in-laws Esperanza and Timoteo Pozo and Rosa and Carlos Morales; sisters Ventura and Julia Idiaquez; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at Tabernaculo de Alabanza in Maywood, CA. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Inglewood Park Cemetery in Inglewood, CA. The family would like to thank everyone for their support, especially the staff at Midland Memorial Hospital for their hard work and dedication. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home in Midland, TX and Agape Funeral Home in Los Angeles, CA.

