Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Morris Glenn Pearcy. View Sign Service Information Acres West Funeral Chapel & Crematory 8115 W. University Blvd. Odessa , TX 79764 (432)-381-9000 Send Flowers Notice

Morris Glenn Pearcy, age 91, of Midland, passed from this life Sunday, August 18, 2019. He was born Saturday, April 7, 1928 in Carbon, TX to the late Gifford Wesley and Ollie Belle Pearcy. Glenn Pearcy was an example of hard work, commitment, and devotion. He worked his way up from a roughneck in the oilfields to be a petroleum engineer in the boardrooms of Chevron. Glenn was an example of commitment in 70 years of marriage to his wife, Carrie. Devoted to his kids and grandkids, he spent his days off from work to enjoy countless camping trips and hours on the lake, fishing and water skiing as the designated driver of the boat. After several years of touring with the RV club, Glenn spent his retirement meeting friends at the coffee shop or enjoying time on the farm in Ft. Stockton. His example, love, and memories will live on in our hearts for generations to come. Those left to cherish his love and memory are his sons: Dan and James Pearcy of Midland; daughter: Glenda Hart of Lubbock; grandchildren: Shawn Pearcy, Krista Pearcy, Toby Hart and Nikki Kincaid; and great-grandchildren: Chelsey Kincaid, Alexis Kincaid, Cora Belle Kincaid, Delton Paredes, Haylee Paredes, Emma Pearcy and Katelyn Hart. He is preceded in death by his parents and wife: Carrie Louisa Pearcy. Graveside Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Sundown Cemetery in Sundown, TX. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at

Morris Glenn Pearcy, age 91, of Midland, passed from this life Sunday, August 18, 2019. He was born Saturday, April 7, 1928 in Carbon, TX to the late Gifford Wesley and Ollie Belle Pearcy. Glenn Pearcy was an example of hard work, commitment, and devotion. He worked his way up from a roughneck in the oilfields to be a petroleum engineer in the boardrooms of Chevron. Glenn was an example of commitment in 70 years of marriage to his wife, Carrie. Devoted to his kids and grandkids, he spent his days off from work to enjoy countless camping trips and hours on the lake, fishing and water skiing as the designated driver of the boat. After several years of touring with the RV club, Glenn spent his retirement meeting friends at the coffee shop or enjoying time on the farm in Ft. Stockton. His example, love, and memories will live on in our hearts for generations to come. Those left to cherish his love and memory are his sons: Dan and James Pearcy of Midland; daughter: Glenda Hart of Lubbock; grandchildren: Shawn Pearcy, Krista Pearcy, Toby Hart and Nikki Kincaid; and great-grandchildren: Chelsey Kincaid, Alexis Kincaid, Cora Belle Kincaid, Delton Paredes, Haylee Paredes, Emma Pearcy and Katelyn Hart. He is preceded in death by his parents and wife: Carrie Louisa Pearcy. Graveside Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Sundown Cemetery in Sundown, TX. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close