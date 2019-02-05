Myrl Don Mitchell passed away in Big Spring, Texas on February 2, 2019. He was born at the foot of Lone Wolf Hill in Mitchell County, Texas, south of Loraine, June 24, 1932 to McCarrol David and Maggie Saunders Mitchell. He was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers and one sister. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mercidine Brunet Mitchell; two sons, Jimmy and wife, Leah of Lenorah, and Michael and wife, Laura of Ft. Worth, seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and one more on the way. He was a cotton farmer and cotton gin owner for over 50 years. He was a very active in the cotton industry. He served on the Grady ISD school board for many years and was an enthusiastic and devoted Grady athletic booster. A memorial service will be held at the Grady Wildcat Gym on Tuesday, February 5th at 2:00 p.m. He will be sorely missed by his family, community and Martin County. Arrangements are under the direction of Gilbreath Funeral Home in Stanton. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com
