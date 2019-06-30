Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myrlene Baker. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Myrlene Baker, 91, of Midland, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 28, 2019. Having battled illness over the last several months, she made it known she was ready to begin her journey home and was placed in Hospice care in the week leading up to her passing. She was born on February 7, 1928 in Girard, Texas to Ida Lee and Henry Cox. Myrlene, "Myrle", our Mother and "Mamaw" was part of The Greatest Generation. She was born into The Great Depression and would tell us about countless hardships like losing her twin sister in infancy, Vyrlene Cox. We are left with pictures of her as a classic beauty in the 1940s when she met the love of her life, James Baker, a PFC in the Air Force during WWII. They married in August 1944 and welcomed three children. Mamaw got to experience life as a wife and mother in the 1950s, and as a mature lady of the 1960s and 70s with huge bouffant hair. Her favorite season of all was when she became Mamaw. Myrlene welcomed 14 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and 10 great-great grandchildren over the last half of her life. Myrlene was dedicated to serving the Lord and her family. Her door and her heart were always open to any one of us. She loved Jesus fiercely and obediently, up until the very end. She cherished our large and diverse family with an unconditional love rarely seen today. She loved our family reunions, as they were the highlight of her year, and Friday she attended the best one of all. Myrlene is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Tucker and husband Ronnie. Son, Steve Baker and wife Derise; 14 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and 10 great great grandchildren, many nephews and nieces, and countless friends. She is preceded in death by her husband James Baker, a daughter Rhonda Carlton, and two sisters, Vyrlene Cox and Betty Hamlet. The family will hold a visitation in Midland on Monday, July 1st from 6pm-8pm at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. A second visitation will be held in Brownwood on Tuesday, July 2nd from 6pm-8pm at Heartland Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00am Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at New Beginnings Pentecostal Church in Brownwood, Texas. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park in Early, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory, Midland. Online condolences may be made at

