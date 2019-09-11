Guest Book View Sign Service Information BELL-CYPERT-SEALE FUNERAL HOME - Snyder 3101 College Avenue Snyder , TX 79549 (325)-573-5454 Send Flowers Notice

Myrna Ann Wall passed to her new home on September 7, 2019 in Horseshoe Bay, Texas, after a thirty year fight with cancer, surrounded by her loving family at home. She was brave and stoic to the end. Ann was born February 26, 1936 in Lamesa, Texas, to Howard and Daisy Borland. She attended school in Hermleigh, Texas, where she met and eloped with the love of her life, Richard L. "Dick" Wall on January 9, 1954. They moved to Lubbock, where Dick played football for Texas Tech. After graduation, they moved to Andrews, Texas where Dick worked for Texaco. The oil company life led them to Crane, to Hobbs, New Mexico and then to Pampa, where Dick retired as a drilling and production superintendent, and they moved to Midland, then to Horseshoe Bay. They were blessed with three daughters during those years, Ricci, Paula and Kathy. Ann's talents are hard to synopsize. She was brilliant, beautiful, talented, athletic, strong, tough, resilient, resourceful, loving and giving. She was a definitive Type A personality, happy when occupied in any creative endeavor. She painted with oils, and was an amazing clothing designer and flawless seamstress. Her creations were in demand, and she enjoyed doing design and cut work with Ultrasuede, a talent she described in a book she published. She and Dick were avid gardeners, with beautiful roses their specialty. They loved traveling the world, including an Alaskan cruise and an extensive European tour. She was always immaculately dressed in her own creations, and her home was flawless. At Christmas, she transformed it into a fairyland scene, with her décor and miniatures. She was a dedicated Christian, teaching Sunday School throughout her life; her third-grade class in Midland at Golf Course Road Church of Christ was legendary, complete with a graduation ceremony and a custom T-shirt for each graduate. She loved greeting people at the Marble Falls Church of Christ; people would stand in line for her greeting hug. She took pride in her appearance and her home, and especially in her children and grandchildren whom she loved with all her heart. Her grandchildren consider her loving guidance the greatest gift of all. She was determined to see her first great-grandchild, and we were all happy to see her accomplish that goal in the weeks before she died. Ann is survived by her beloved husband, Dick Wall; two daughters, Ricci Olson and husband Larry, Paula Scott and husband Tom; three grandchildren, Kate Wright and husband Craig, Leah Coffey and husband Brien, and Braden Bliss and wife Kari; one great-granddaughter, Brilee Ann Coffey; and by her brother, R. Mike Borland and wife Vi Lea. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Daisy Borland, two siblings, Col. Melroy Borland, USAF (Ret.), Donna Jones, and by her precious daughter Kathy, with whom she is now reunited. Services are to be held on Monday, Sept, 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Marble Falls Church of Christ, 711 Broadway, Marble Falls, TX. Graveside services will be the following day, at 10:30 a.m. in Pyron Cemetery, intersection of Scurry County Road 4144 and Scurry County Road 4153, Lat. 32.6088982, Long. -100.6986008. Mourners will meet at Bell-Cypert-Seale funeral home in Snyder, 3101 College Ave., Snyder, Tx., at 9:30 to 10:00 a.m. Sept. 10, 2019, and caravan from there to the Pyron cemetery. Pallbearers will be Larry Olson, Tom Scott, Braden Bliss, Brien Coffey, Craig Wright and Mike Borland. Services will be officiated by Greg Neill, pastor of the Marble Falls Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to the . Online condolences may be made at:

