Nancy Ann Little passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on March 30, 2019, at her home in Midland. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, April 6, 2019, in the Chapel of First Presbyterian Church of Big Spring with Reverend Taylor Todd officiating. Nancy was born July 22, 1932 in Dallas to Nola Elizabeth (Couch) and Herbert Wood Whitney. She was the oldest of three children. Her parents moved back to Big Spring during the Great Depression to be near their families. Nancy's fondest childhood memories included spending time at Mama Couch's farm between Baird and Clyde, and living on Lake Kingsley near Camp Blanding, FL. while her father served in the Post Engineers unit during the summer of 1942. Nancy graduated from Big Spring High School in 1949. She was crowned "Miss Big Spring" in 1952. She graduated from North Texas State University with a BA in Art in 1953, where she was a member of Chi Omega Fraternity. During Nancy's senior year at North Texas, she asked her brother, Bud, if he would get her a date to an Aggie event. Bud was a "fish" at Texas A & M. He immediately thought of Jim Bill Little, a fifth year senior from Big Spring, and the rest is history! Nancy and Jim Bill were married March 6, 1954, in the Chapel of First Presbyterian Church of Big Spring. They continued their love story and recently celebrated 65 years of marriage. Nancy and Jim Bill made their home and raised three children in Big Spring. Her life was filled with many church and social activities, but her primary focus was her husband, her family, and her faith. Nancy was a true artist and an accomplished seamstress. Her intricate needlepoint designs included a large hanging wall tapestry and numerous pillows for her home. She designed and created beautiful needlepoint cushions for First Presbyterian Church in Big Spring, and the birth of each grandchild was celebrated with an incredible needlepoint Christmas stocking. Nancy was an avid Bridge player, as well. She loved playing with her friends in weekly games, and was always ready for any kind of card game with her grandchildren. Nancy and Jim Bill enjoyed traveling and Christmas ski trips with the family were some of her most cherished memories. As a third generation member of First Presbyterian Church of Big Spring, she served as a Deacon and an Elder, and delighted in the fellowship and friendships with the Women of the Church. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband, James W (Jim Bill) Little; two daughters, Pam Dyer and husband, Joel of Midland, Linda Croteau and husband, Mike Moore of San Rafael, CA; a son, Bill Little and wife, Lori of Ft. Worth; a sister, Elizabeth (Beth) Whitney Ilse of Houston; a brother, Herbert W. (Bud) Whitney and wife, Elaine of Richardson; a cousin, Mollie McBride Jeffers of Denison; grandchildren, Lauren Dyer Bean, Zachary Little, Whitney Little Bright, Cameron Croteau, and Alison Croteau; 2 great-grandchildren, Garrett and Avery; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their gratitude to Hospice of Midland, Lucy Armendariz, Barbara Reed, Rebecca Stephan, Kathy Poole, Lashawn Jackson, Fungayi (Faith) Furusa and all the caregivers and staff from Nurses Unlimited for their devoted care and loving support. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to The First Presbyterian Church of Big Spring, PO Box 2222, Big Spring, TX, 79721 or Grace Presbyterian Church, 2801 N Garfield St, Midland, TX. 79705.

3800 N Big Spring St

Midland , TX 79710

