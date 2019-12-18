Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Jane (White) Penney. View Sign Service Information American Heritage Cemetery & Funeral Home 4100 North FM 1788 Midland , TX 79707 (432)-563-9767 Send Flowers Notice

Our beloved mother, Nancy Jane (White) Penney, 86, passed from this life on December 15, 2019, after a lengthy illness. Born on January 3, 1933, to Roy and Amanda White in Jacksonville, Texas, she married Doyce Penney in Kilgore, Texas, on July 11, 1950. Her husband preceded her in death on May 9, 2015. She is survived by two sisters, Jeanette Bullock of Mission Viejo, California and Annette Mayo, of Jonesboro, Arkansas; her son, Dave Penney, and daughter-in-law, Nancy Penney, both of Missouri City, Texas; and daughter, Becky Penney of Midland, Texas; as well as six grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. After marrying, Nancy and Doyce moved to Venice, Louisiana, for almost a year and then back to Texas- initially to Crane, then Garden City, and Midkiff, and then finally to Midland in 1965. Nancy was a devoted wife, mother, and servant of God. Faith was the bedrock of her life, having served God faithfully from her baptism at age 12 until her last breath. She worked at Sears and for Canatex builders, assisting with property sales. She also volunteered at Midland Memorial Hospital and was an Eagle Forum Chapter member. Nancy and Doyce traveled about enjoying family at various locations. They would often take their RV to nearby parks while assisting family members. Nancy was a caregiver to her mother and others during her final years. She was a lifelong member of North A and Tennessee Church of Christ (Downtown Church of Christ). A casual celebration of life "come and go" reception will be held at the fellowship hall of the Downtown Church of Christ, 505 San Angelo Street, Midland, Texas, on Friday, December 20, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. A brief graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. the same day at Resthaven North Cemetery, 4616 N. Big Spring Street, also in Midland. An out-of-town memorial for the extended family is being planned for a later date. Instead of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of Midland, 911 West Texas Avenue, Midland Texas. Arrangements by American Heritage Cemetery | Funeral Home | Crematory.

Our beloved mother, Nancy Jane (White) Penney, 86, passed from this life on December 15, 2019, after a lengthy illness. Born on January 3, 1933, to Roy and Amanda White in Jacksonville, Texas, she married Doyce Penney in Kilgore, Texas, on July 11, 1950. Her husband preceded her in death on May 9, 2015. She is survived by two sisters, Jeanette Bullock of Mission Viejo, California and Annette Mayo, of Jonesboro, Arkansas; her son, Dave Penney, and daughter-in-law, Nancy Penney, both of Missouri City, Texas; and daughter, Becky Penney of Midland, Texas; as well as six grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. After marrying, Nancy and Doyce moved to Venice, Louisiana, for almost a year and then back to Texas- initially to Crane, then Garden City, and Midkiff, and then finally to Midland in 1965. Nancy was a devoted wife, mother, and servant of God. Faith was the bedrock of her life, having served God faithfully from her baptism at age 12 until her last breath. She worked at Sears and for Canatex builders, assisting with property sales. She also volunteered at Midland Memorial Hospital and was an Eagle Forum Chapter member. Nancy and Doyce traveled about enjoying family at various locations. They would often take their RV to nearby parks while assisting family members. Nancy was a caregiver to her mother and others during her final years. She was a lifelong member of North A and Tennessee Church of Christ (Downtown Church of Christ). A casual celebration of life "come and go" reception will be held at the fellowship hall of the Downtown Church of Christ, 505 San Angelo Street, Midland, Texas, on Friday, December 20, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. A brief graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. the same day at Resthaven North Cemetery, 4616 N. Big Spring Street, also in Midland. An out-of-town memorial for the extended family is being planned for a later date. Instead of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of Midland, 911 West Texas Avenue, Midland Texas. Arrangements by American Heritage Cemetery | Funeral Home | Crematory. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close