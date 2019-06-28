Nancy L. Davis, 72, of Midland, passed away June 26, 2019. A wake service will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 1502 N. Lamesa Road. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her husband, Charles Davis; daughter, Teresa Mack Sanders; four sons, Nathaniel Mack III, Dwayne Mack, Charles Lewis and Johnnie Lewis. Arrangements are under the direction of Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on June 28, 2019