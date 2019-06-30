Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her husband, Charles Davis; daughter, Teresa Mack Sanders and husband Howard; four sons, Nathaniel Mack III, Dwayne Mack, Charles Lewis, Johnnie Lewis; grandchildren, Tyran Coleman, Kalil Coleman (Cassie), Tahliya Sanders, Keyshawn Wadley; great-grandchild Ivrahm Sanders; a host of family and friends. Arrangements are under the direction of Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on June 30, 2019