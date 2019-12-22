Guest Book View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Nancy Rodman Anguish, beloved mother, grandmother, and community leader passed peacefully at her home Saturday, December 14th. A memorial celebration service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at 1st Presbyterian Church of Midland. Nancy was born July 18, 1936 in Odessa, Texas to her parents E.G. and Faye Rodman and was a proud Midlander most of her life. Nancy is predeceased by husbands, Newton Steele, Sandy Hodge, and Buddy Anguish and her only son, Rod Steele. She is survived by her brothers, Tom and Earl Rodman of Odessa and her daughter-in-law, Dina Steele, and grandchildren, Rodman and Faye Steele, of Dallas. She is survived by sisters-in-law Carol Steele Boyd of Granbury and Nancy Ann Rodman of Austin and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as stepchildren John, Jim, and Randy Hodge and Steve, Lynn, Ellen Anguish and Margaret Anguish Cobb. She is also survived by her dear companion and friend of 20 years, Tim Thompson. Nancy graduated from Odessa High School and attended the University of Texas in Austin where she was a member of Chi Omega sorority. She played a vital role in the Permian Basin area passionately active in civic, artistic, and philanthropic efforts. She contributed her time and resources for over 40 years to at least 21 different service organizations as well as her church home, 1st Presbyterian of Midland. An effective leader, she served as President of the Junior League, The Petroleum Museum, and the Permian Basin Area Foundation and served on the boards of Midland Memorial Hospital, Samaritan Counseling Center, UTPB Development, and George W. Bush Childhood Home Restoration and was a member of the University of Texas Fine Arts Advisory Council. She was a trailblazer being the first woman to serve on a bank board of directors in Midland, as well as the first female chairman of the Petroleum Museum Board of Trustees as well as Chair of Trustees for 1st Presbyterian Church. A founding member of the Fortune 20 Investment Club, she loved researching companies and stock tips. In 2001, Nancy enthusiastically spearheaded the creation of the Aphasia Center of West Texas, for which she joyfully and tirelessly worked and promoted for many years. A faithful lifelong Presbyterian, she served as chair of the church endowment committee and as one of the longest serving Trustees of Schreiner University where she established scholarships for many students and endowed the Rodman Steele Recital Hall on campus for encouragement to the arts and campus ministry. Her compassionate spirit and can-do attitude enabled her to help organize Midland's first fundraiser for MAAS, Midland Area AIDS Services. She was honored as Outstanding Philanthropist in 1994 by the National Association of Fundraising Professionals and Aphasia Center Sweetheart in 2010. In 2011, she won the Judge Pat Baskin Family Volunteer of the Year, and in 2015 was awarded with the Samaritan of the Year award from Samaritan Counseling Center. Her beautiful smile and vivacious laugh will be missed along with her energy and passion for people, the arts, travel, and flowers. She kept detailed and interesting travel journals from her many trips and gatherings of friends which are treasures to read and relive. The family would like to express immense gratitude to Nancy's caregivers who have provided her with such loving, attentive, and professional care. Special thanks to Ericka Hernandez for her extraordinary dedication to managing the team and household and to Maria Garcia, Brenda Lopez, Mary Pena, Gay Hock, and Otilia Muniz for their continual patience, love, and dependability that blessed Nancy and gave us all peace and comfort. Special thanks also to Hospice of Midland for their wonderful support and ministry. The family would be honored to have donations made in Nancy's honor to the Nancy Rodman Anguish Legacy Fund of the Aphasia Center of West Texas, 1st Presbyterian Church Endowment Fund, Hospice of Midland, or the . Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

