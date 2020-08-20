Naomi Chandler, 92, of Midland, Texas, peacefully passed away Tuesday morning August, 18, 2020. She was born in San Saba County on January 28, 1928 to James and Maude Rainey, and raised in San Angelo where she loved to climb her father's pecan trees. Naomi attended San Angelo State where she met Vernon Chandler, her husband of 70 years. She went on to graduate from Hardin Simmons University with a degree in English. Before starting her family she was a draftsman for the Texas Company. Always an avid reader and learner, she later returned to school and graduated with a Masters in Clinical Psychology from UTPB at the age of 60. Naomi and Vernon lived on a cotton farm south of Midland for almost 70 years, where they raised four children. Vernon was very active in Texas Farmers Union, and Naomi was right by his side. She would attend the fly-ins to Washington DC to discuss farm issues with Congressional Representatives. She was also politically active as a member of the League of Women Voters, and as an election judge in Midland County for many years. Her passions included reading, cross-stitching, and searching garage sales for that prized piece of collectible glassware. Naomi is survived by her four children: Tracie Chandler and spouse Brenda of Deer Park, Texas; Brian Chandler and spouse Irma of Midland, Texas; Kyle Chandler of Midland, Texas; and Jimmy Chandler and spouse Valerie of Wimberley, Texas. Three grandchildren: Lucas Chandler and spouse Sara, Becky Chandler, and Austin Chandler. Four great-grandchildren Wynnie, Charlotte, Jake, and Coe. She was preceded in death by her husband Vernon Chandler, her parents James and Maude Rainey, and her brother Jimmy Rainey. The Chandler family would like to send a special thanks to the wonderful caregivers from Jenn's Loving Caregivers. They helped to make Mom's last years happy and comfortable. Also, our thank you to Hospice of Midland. Due to the COVID-19 virus, a graveside service only will be held at Resthaven Memorial Park, 4616 N. Big Spring St., Midland, Texas at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020. If you wish to send flowers, they will be accepted at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home, 2508 N. Big Spring St., Midland, Texas 79705 thru 4:00 p.m. Friday, August 21. Anyone interested in attending the virtual funeral please text your name to Tracie Chandler. Graveside service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: pipkin@nts-online.net or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com