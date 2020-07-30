Naomi Hall, 93, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 in Midland, Texas. Naomi was born on July 10, 1927, to Martha and Hughbert Wells in Hermleigh, Texas. A visitation will be held Thursday, July 30, from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at American Heritage Funeral Home in Midland. A funeral will be held on Friday, July 31, at 2pm at Cotton Flat Baptist Church in Midland, with burial immediately following at American Heritage Cemetery. Arrangements by American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory.



