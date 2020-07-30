1/
Naomi Hall
{ "" }
Naomi Hall, 93, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 in Midland, Texas. Naomi was born on July 10, 1927, to Martha and Hughbert Wells in Hermleigh, Texas. A visitation will be held Thursday, July 30, from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at American Heritage Funeral Home in Midland. A funeral will be held on Friday, July 31, at 2pm at Cotton Flat Baptist Church in Midland, with burial immediately following at American Heritage Cemetery. Arrangements by American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
American Heritage Cemetery & Funeral Home
JUL
31
Service
02:00 PM
Cotton Flat Baptist Church
JUL
31
Interment
American Heritage Cemetery
