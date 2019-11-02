Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Natalee Marie Payne Dean. View Sign Service Information Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home 6801 E. Business 20 Odessa , TX 79762 (432)-362-2331 Send Flowers Notice

Natalee was married on April 16, 2010 to the love of her life, Jacob Dean, in Odessa, Texas. Natalee is preceded in death by her Papa and Mama, Robert M. and Marjorie Payne, her maternal grandfather L.C. Blanchard, and her cousin Michael Stafford. Natalee is survived by her children Emma and Caleb Dean of Odessa, Texas, and her step daughter Jordan Dean of Midland, Texas; her parents Robert E. and Marilyn Payne of Midland, Texas; her sister Jennifer Payne of Midland, Texas; her brother and sister-in-law Corey and Leslie Payne of Dallas, Texas; and her sister Carrie McConnell of Dallas, Texas; her maternal great-grandmother Bonnie Blanchard of Midland, Texas; her nieces and nephews Alyssa, Gavin, Tristan, Elijah, and Skylar; her aunts and uncles Linda and Lloyd Randall of Midland, Texas and Janet and Richard Lasseter of Hartselle, Alabama; as well as many other numerous cousins and family members. Natalee graduated from Midland Senior High School in 2001. She was a wonderful, loving, and beautiful member of her family. She and her husband were dedicated members of Mid-Cities Community Church in Midland, Texas, were she worked in the parent's day out program. She was also a member of MOPS in Midland, Texas. The Payne family would like to express their sincere gratitude to all of Mid-Cities Community Church for the outpouring of love and support they have shown for Natalee, Jacob, and their families. Visitation will be Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Odessa. Funeral services will be at Mid-Cities Community Church Monday, November 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Mickey Eckles and Pastor Jonathan Purkey officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park Cemetery in Midland, Texas Pallbearers will be Corey Payne, John Dean, Joshua Dean, Michael Gonzales, Lucas Collier and Chris Tucker A GoFundMe account has been set up for the of the surviving children. Any and all donations are greatly appreciated. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am. John 14:3 Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send the family condolences, please sign her guest book at

