Nathan "Hayden" Heidelberg, 28 of Midland passed away March 5, 2019 in Midland. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the First Baptist Church with graveside services to follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Hayden grew up in Midland and graduated Midland High School in 2009. He attended Midland College and then later graduated Sul Ross University with his bachelor's degree in biology. Hayden graduated from the police academy in 2014. He was a police officer with the Midland Police Department for 5 years. Hayden played soccer, ice hockey, enjoyed snow skiing and was a MMA fighter. The lake was a favorite place for Hayden and he loved to wakeboard, waterski, and drive the boat for others. He loved spending time with kids, especially his nieces, nephews and cousins. He always made time for the kids and they looked up to him. No one was a better friend than Hayden, he would do anything for anyone and always kept his word. Patience and integrity were two of his many outstanding attributes. Hayden had so many talents and one of them was playing the guitar. He was a member of local band called Ricky and the Rhinestones. Hayden loved being a police officer and serving the community in which he grew up. He had great memories of trips with his fellow officers. Hayden had friends from all walks of life. His smile was contagious and he was rarely seen without it. His family was very important to him and they all cherished their time together. Hayden was the best son two parents could ever ask for. A loving brother, nephew, cousin, and uncle. He will be greatly missed by all. He is survived by his mother and father, Nathan and Glendene Heidelberg of Midland, three sisters, Amy Balch and husband Chris of Huntsville, Texas, Molly James and husband Richard of Conroe, Texas and Heidi McShan of Conroe, nieces and nephews, Joel and Luke Balch, Danielle and Cheyenne Highley, Ryan and Rhett James, Drew Ferris, Audie and Ashton McShan, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Nathan Sr. and Velma Heidelberg, John and Pauline Kapp. Pallbearers will be his brothers in blue from the Midland Police Department, Cody Burns, Joel Covarrubio, Tim Newton, Julio Romero, Michael Siebman, and Brian Stacey. Honorary pallbearers will be Drew Ferris, Joel and Luke Balch, Ashton McShan, and Ryan and Rhett James. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made in Hayden's honor to Midland Police Department for equipment and training, Cal Farley's Boys Ranch in Amarillo, or a . Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

