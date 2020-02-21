Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Natishia Nicole Grimes. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

God reached out his arms to call our beloved one home. He has called her to a place where there is no more pain and sorrow, only everlasting joy and peace. Natishia Nicole Grimes was born to Jackie Grimes and Iris Wilson June 11, 1980 in Midland, Texas. She attended school at Midland High. She gave her life to Christ at an early age and was member of Greater Ideal Baptist Church. She was a loving and outgoing person, who enjoyed life. She is preceded in death by her grandfathers, Will Grimes and Iris Wilson Sr, grandmothers, Viola Cooper and Ira Jean Fitzpatrick, and brother, Ray Grimes. She leaves to mourn her mother Jackie Grimes, father Iris Wilson, brother James Grimes, and a host of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and Friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday February 22, 2020 at 2pm at Greater Ideal Baptist Church 411 S Tyler St Midland Tx with Pastor Dr. George A Bell. Arrangements by American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory.

