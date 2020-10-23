1/1
Nealy Beatrice Polk
Nealy Beatrice Polk, 79, gained her wings on October 13, 2020. Arrangements for Nealy Polk are under the direction of Jackie Warren Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00a.m. October 24, 2020 at Mt. Rose Baptist Church, 211 N Tyler St Midland, TX 79701. Nealy was born July 22, 1941 in Denison, TX to Samuel Greene Jones and Mattie Tucker. She attended Terrell High School and graduated in 1960. She continued to cosmetology school and became a beautician. She loved her family and most of all her late husband, Mr. L.C. Polk Sr. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Nealy loved to cook and was very big on the word family. She was beautiful, loving, strong, and a good woman. Nealy is survived by her older brother, James Jones and wife Pauline Jones of Houston, TX, her sons, L.C. Polk Jr., Damon Polk, Erik Polk, and Darren Polk all of Midland, Tx. and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Nealy was preceded in death by her late husband L.C. Polk Sr., her mother and father Samuel Greene Jones and Mattie Tucker, her sister Elizabeth Cooper, and her brother Samuel Jones II.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jackie Warren Funeral Home
702 S Terrell
Midland, TX 79701
432-683-8229
Memories & Condolences

