Nelda Margaret Foster, 96, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at Ashton Medical Lodge in Midland, Texas. Nelda was born April 24, 1924 in Oskaloosa, Kansas, to Raymond Loyd Steffey and Clara Fae (Chitwood) Steffey. She grew up on her family's farm with her brother, Norman Steffey. Nelda had a passion for education and the literary arts. After obtaining a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from the University of Kansas, she went on to pursue a Master of Arts degree from the University of Texas of the Permian Basin in 1975. That was the first year UTPB awarded such a degree. She shared her love of literature with countless students in her 30 years of teaching. She also enjoyed cooking and eating. She married Vincent Foster in 1951 and later moved to the Permian Basin where she made a beautiful life for herself and her family. Nelda's pride and joy were her three children, 5 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. Nelda is preceded in death by her parents, her son Niles, her daughter Alice, her grandson Joseph, her great grandsons Ethan and Archer. She is survived by her son Bruce Foster, her four grandchildren, Paul, Jonathan, Samantha, and Anna Foster. She has four great-grandchildren, Thomas Foster, Ethan Foster, Archer Foster, and Daniel Foster. Nelda loved to play cards and was undefeated in Chinese Checkers, a game she played regularly with her grandchildren. She had a hobby of coin collecting and was a lover of cats. Nelda was a long-standing member of St Luke's Methodist Church where she was active in the choir and bells ensemble. Her home was always filled with homemade crackers, hidden candy, and lots of love. Nelda was strong-minded, independent, with a great sense of humor and was loved by many. She will be greatly missed. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 9:00 am at Resthaven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lone Star Animal Sanctuary. Arrangements are the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jun. 22, 2020.